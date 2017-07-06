2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, reveals new option packages

Jul 6, 2017

2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, Photo: Mustang6g

Ford has been tight-lipped on the specific changes coming to the 2018 Mustang, but as is often the case, the internet has spoiled a few of Ford's surprise.

Mustang6g forum member disneyfun1 uploaded screenshots of the 2018 Ford Mustang's order guide, which details the five packages to be offered on America's favorite pony car. Three are new packages, while two of them are carryover from the pre mid-cycle refresh days. It also reiterates there are no changes coming to the Shelby GT350.

Specifically, the three new packages are the EcoBoost Performance package, Black Accent package, and GT Performance package. The latter adds plenty of extra performance bits, such as 19-inch wheels, a unique front splitter, six-piston Brembo brakes, a rear spoiler, a strut tower brace and K-brace, "heavy duty" front springs, a heftier rear sway bar, and a larger radiator. There's also a unique setting for the Mustang GT's chassis and electronic gadgets.

The EcoBoost Performance pack doesn't add nearly as many goodies, and misses out on the Brembo brakes, K-brace, splitter, and beefed up front springs. Otherwise, it mimics the GT's package.

The Black Accent package does as it sounds: adds splashes of black. Per current trends, Ford will outfit the 2018 Mustang with 19-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, and badging all finished in glossy black. To unlock the extra black bits, customers need to also select the black painted roof.

Those looking for new interior niceties may now select a "Carbon Sport Interior" package. The package places carbon-fiber swatches across the instrument panel and shift knob, while Alcantara finds its way to the leather-trimmed seats and door inserts. Ford will also offer the previously revealed, 12-inch digital gauge display.

That's all the new exterior stuff, but Ford will still offer the EcoBoost Premium Pony and EcoBoost Wheel and Stripe packages, too.

The bigger question still remains how much power the 2018 Ford Mustang is going to make. A cockpit photo of the 2018 Mustang GT revealed the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine has a higher redline than previous—500 RPM higher, to be exact at 7,500 RPM. That, in conjunction with the addition of direct injection (to the existing port injection) and a new exhaust system, and it's safe to expect a horsepower bump.

The 2018 Ford Mustang is slated to launch this coming fall, so the mysteries will be solved sooner rather than later.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, Photo: Mustang6g
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor is the latest special Ford built for EAA AirVenture F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor is the latest special Ford built for EAA AirVenture
2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, reveals new option packages 2018 Ford Mustang order guide leaked, reveals new option packages
Aston Martin bars Valkyrie customers from flipping cars Aston Martin bars Valkyrie customers from flipping cars
2018 Dodge Durango SRT: 475-horsepower, 3-row SUV starts at $64,090 2018 Dodge Durango SRT: 475-horsepower, 3-row SUV starts at $64,090
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.