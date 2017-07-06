2018 Dodge Durango SRT: 475-horsepower, 3-row SUV starts at $64,090

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Durango receives the SRT treatment for 2018.

No, the new Durango SRT doesn't receive the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, but it’s naturally aspirated 6.4-liter engine still offers more grunt than any 3-row SUV should ever need. It’s offering 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque to be precise.

To park a Durango SRT on your driveway, you’ll need to pay $64,090, including destination. That’s a few grand shy of the starting price of the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT which sports the same powertrain, and unlike the Jeep the Dodge also gives you the extra versatility of a third row.

You also get a body kit, quad-exhaust tips, stiffened springs, Bilstein dampers, Brembo brakes, 20-inch wheels, Pirelli Scorpion Verde all-season tires, and a performance-oriented all-wheel-drive system. A driving modes selector with seven settings including a sport mode is also included. The sport mode is able to reduce shift times of the 8-speed auto by up to 50 percent and splits torque 35:65 front to rear.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

Looking past all the performance attributes, the Durango SRT is a pretty well-equipped SUV. Its interior is trimmed in leather and suede as standard, but if you fancy you can order a special red leather together with carbon fiber dash accents. You’ll also find heated seats for the first two rows, a 180-mph speedometer, plus a flat-bottomed steering wheel, shifter paddles and floor mats straight out of the SRT catalog.

Available colors include the standard SRT options such as B5 Blue (late availability), Billet Clear Coat, Bruiser Gray Clear Coat, Dark Black Clear Coat, Granite Clear Coat, Octane Red Pearl Coat and White Knuckle Clear Coat.

All buyers will also receive a 1-day session at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Chandler, Arizona.

The Durango SRT will be in showrooms in the fourth quarter of 2017. Jeep’s new Grand Cherokee Trackhawk powered by the 707-hp Hellcat engine should be arriving around the same time. Pricing for this model hasn’t been announced but is expected to start close to $80k.