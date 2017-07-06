F-22-inspired F-150 Raptor is the latest special Ford built for EAA AirVenture

Jul 6, 2017

Ford F-150 Raptor inspired by F-22 built for 2017 EAA AirVenture

Each year, Ford pulls a crew together to build an aircraft-inspired vehicle for the Experimental Aircraft Association AirVenture aircraft show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

The vehicles are auctioned off at the show’s Gathering of Eagles event to help raise funds for training of the next generation of pilots. Typically, the vehicles auctioned off are Mustangs but this year an F-150 Raptor has been selected.

And the inspiration for the build? None other than the F-22 Raptor fighter jet.

Ford Design manager Melvin Betancourt took the lead on designing the special F-150 Raptor. Fighter jet colors, roof-mounted lights, special wheels, and unique graphics throughout the exterior proudly proclaim its aviation motif.

It's not all about the looks, though. Ford Performance has installed a Whipple intercooler and included a few other go-fast bits to inject 95 additional horsepower. It means this F-150 Raptor is currently making 545 hp from the familiar 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 under the hood. Upgraded suspension and brakes are also present.

Last year, the EAA was able to raise $295,000 with the auction of a special Mustang Shelby GT350. It will be interesting to see what the special F-150 Raptor brings when it goes under the hammer.

The 2017 Gathering of Eagles is scheduled for July 27.

