Volvo electric strategy, Porsche Cayenne spy shots, BMW i8 Roadster teaser: Car News Headlines

Jul 5, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Enlarge Photo

Every new Volvo will feature some form of electrification from 2019. We’re talking mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars. According to Volvo, it’s what customers are demanding.

Our latest spy shots of Porsche’s new Cayenne are the most revealing yet. The third-generation SUV features evolutionary styling, although it does appear to be taking on quite a bold look up front.

BMW has teased its new i8 Roadster. The convertible version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car debuts in 2018, and in addition to its roofless design it should also bring a boost in horsepower and pure electric range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Volvo makes moves to become electric car brand

2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots and video

BMW teases i8 Roadster

2018 Kia Optima review

Apollo teases IE supercar, says reveal coming soon

China revises electric car incentives to reward longer ranges

Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash

2017 Volkswagen Golf review

Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2

Are Eco settings on cabin ventilation systems a safety hazard?

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash
Jaguar E-Pace tested to the extremes Jaguar E-Pace tested to the extremes
BMW teases i8 Roadster BMW teases i8 Roadster
Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2 Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.