Volvo electric strategy, Porsche Cayenne spy shots, BMW i8 Roadster teaser: Car News Headlines

Watch Nick Heidfeld attempt a Goodwood hill climb... Motorsports
25 minutes ago
Jaguar E-Pace tested to the extremes Luxury
2 hours ago
2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Every new Volvo will feature some form of electrification from 2019. We’re talking mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and pure electric cars. According to Volvo, it’s what customers are demanding.
Our latest spy shots of Porsche’s new Cayenne are the most revealing yet. The third-generation SUV features evolutionary styling, although it does appear to be taking on quite a bold look up front.
BMW has teased its new i8 Roadster. The convertible version of the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car debuts in 2018, and in addition to its roofless design it should also bring a boost in horsepower and pure electric range.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Volvo makes moves to become electric car brand
2018 Porsche Cayenne spy shots and video
BMW teases i8 Roadster
2018 Kia Optima review
Apollo teases IE supercar, says reveal coming soon
China revises electric car incentives to reward longer ranges
Next Porsche 911 to come with digital dash
2017 Volkswagen Golf review
Patent drawings reveal design of production BMW X2
Are Eco settings on cabin ventilation systems a safety hazard?
