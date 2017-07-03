The Boring Company’s first sub-street level elevator should be operational this week

Jul 3, 2017
The Boring Company concept

It was only in April that Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the first details on his latest venture: The Boring Company.

The goal of TBC is to build tunnels under congested cities in which cars (or pods carrying people) could travel along via high-speed sleds. A car would drive onto a platform at street level and then lower into an access tunnel that then merges with the main high-speed tunnel. The platform the car uses to lower into the tunnel becomes the sled on which the car rides during the trip.

In May, TBC demonstrated a working sled within a test tunnel located underneath the headquarters of Musk’s SpaceX venture in Hawthorne, California. The proposed top speed for the tunnel system is 125 mph.

And on Saturday, Musk revealed that TBC is close to having its first elevator ready. He posted a short video on Twitter showing the “steel skeleton” of the elevator and stated that it should be operational this week. He also posted a video showing sections of the tunnel lining and an access ramp leading to TBC's test tunnel.

Don’t expect the tunnels to prop up all over the place. They’re intended to be used to join major traffic hubs. In announcing the venture, Musk gave the example of a trip from the Los Angeles suburb of Westwood to LAX taking about 5 minutes, as opposed to around an hour during rush hour today.

