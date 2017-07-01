Here's your 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed day two gallery

News
June 30, 2017
June 30, 2017
Timed runs up Lord March's driveway won't start until this weekend, but already the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed is off to a flying start.
This year's celebration includes a cavalcade of drift cars, hyper expensive exotics, 70 years of Ferraris, Formula 1 racers from several decades, and that bad boy you see above: the Kamaz Dakar Truck. A 17.2-liter turbodiesel V-8 that weighs, um 12,000 pounds—mabye?—with a 16-speed manual. (Eds note: We're guessing no one's been busier on the slushbox than its driver Ayrat Mardeev?)
There have been few notable crashes in the run up to qualifying, including a Ford RS200 Evo 2 that made us wince, but the Festival of Speed has been noticeably drama-free so far. Even the Kamaz managed to keep its shiny side up.
The event this year honors the F1 impresario Bernie Ecclestone, evidenced by the Formula 1 showcase and the spectacular centerpiece with four grand prix racers from his reign.
Stay tuned as we cover the famous hill climb from soup to nuts, including a rare look at a run up the hill from behind the wheel.
For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.
