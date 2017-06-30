Fisker EMotion, 2018 BMW X3, 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS: This Week’s Top Photos

Jun 30, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Fisker EMotion

Fisker EMotion

Enlarge Photo

This week we got our first look at an actual Fisker EMotion and not just some computer-generated renderings. The electric sport sedan is the first model from revived electric car brand Fisker and is due in 2019.

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Enlarge Photo

Jaguar revealed its own sport sedan this week, a truly bonkers version of the XE. We’re talking 592 horsepower, a pumped-up body, and carbon and titanium replacement parts.

2018 BMW X3 M40i

2018 BMW X3 M40i

Enlarge Photo

BMW revealed a redesigned X3. The styling of the popular small luxury SUV hasn’t changed much but underneath is a new platform. Also new is the addition of a sporty X3 M40i.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet

2018 Mercedes-Benz E400 Cabriolet

Enlarge Photo

One of the vehicles we drove this week was Mercedes-Benz’s new E-Class Cabriolet. It’s a great option for buyers seeking a big, comfy convertible that won’t break the bank. How does it compare to the smaller C-Class Cabrio and larger S-Class Cabrio?

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy duty drive with John Deere, Jessica Walker, courtesy of Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy duty drive with John Deere, Jessica Walker, courtesy of Chevrolet

Enlarge Photo

Another vehicle we drove is Chevrolet’s latest Silverado HD equipped with a 6.6-liter turbocharged V-8 diesel. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS, 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Enlarge Photo

Porsche’s new 911 GT2 RS has finally landed. The car comes with, wait for it, a full 700 horsepower! Porsche predicts it will be the fastest production model at the Nürburgring.

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin’s Vulcan is probably faster than the Porsche above, but that’s because it’s a track-only model packing 820 horsepower. Aston Martin decided to make the Vulcan even faster by developing an AMR Pro-branded high-downforce package.

2019 Audi A8 at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

2019 Audi A8 at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

Enlarge Photo

Audi’s redesigned A8 is almost here. This week we got an early look when the brand with the four rings rolled out the car at the “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere in Hollywood. It turns out the car has a starring role in the new movie.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6 2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6
Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR
Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
Here's your 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed day two gallery Here's your 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed day two gallery
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.