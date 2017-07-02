Jay Leno helps you celebrate the 4th of July with America's cars





What better way to celebrate the 4th of July than by taking a closer look at some of America's most iconic cars?

Jay Leno and his team at Jay Leno's Garage have made the task simple and enjoyable by dedicating the season premiere of his new "Jay Leno's Garage" television season airing on Wednesday on CNBC to the cars and trucks that have defined the American automobile in the past to the present.

They're not all hot rods, muscle cars and big SUVs, either. Leno takes a look at the best-selling vehicle in America, the Ford F-150 pickup truck, identifies why Chrysler's minivan made its mark on American automotive history, and celebrates the overall spirit of American engineering and vehicles. That's not to say there's a shortage of hot metal; Leno also gets behind the wheel of a Ford GT, rides in a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, and checks out a Dodge Viper ACR.

Of course, there are some special guests along the way. The 43rd president of the United States George W. Bush takes Leno for a ride in his F-150 King Ranch, and comedian Wanda Sykes challenges Leno to a race in a Chrysler Pacifica minivan. The previously mentioned Firebird Trans Am comes from comedian Gabriel Iglesias as well.

The episode isn't wrapped up without looking at a few other vehicles that changed the way Americans got around. The Ford Model T is a given, but you'll have to watch the episode to find out why the Ford Bronco and Dodge Street Van made the list.