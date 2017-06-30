Jaguar Land Rover's SVO wants to take on Mercedes-AMG with its own bespoke sports car





2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Enlarge Photo

Everyone wants a piece of Mercedes-AMG. Cadillac has stepped up its V-Series offerings in recent years, Audi Sport is gunning for a greater share of the performance segment, and now Jaguar is ready to take on Germany's finest.

Speaking to Auto Express, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicles Operations (JLR SVO) boss John Edwards admitted his skunkworks wants to build its own bespoke sports car to take on Mercedes-AMG.

“Deep down we want to make our own model,” Edwards said. “Just look at the success of the [Mercedes] AMG GT.”

Currently, JLR SVO has stuck to enhancing and building high-performance versions of current production vehicles. Specifically, the Jaguar F-Type Project 7 and the recently-revealed Jaguar XE SV Project 8 are the fruits of its labor.

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Enlarge Photo 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Enlarge Photo 2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Enlarge Photo

Before SVO takes on a unique model all its own, Edwards reiterated it wants to get its Project cars just right. Then, it can look at taking on grander projects. Without going into detail, he hinted the next SVO Project car may be an SUV, and said the F-Pace and Range Rover Velar each had "great potential." Considering how popular crossovers and SUVs have become, it seems like a no-brainer.

As for how quickly the next vehicle will come, Edwards added the XE SV Project 8 went from sketch to finished product in just 12 months.

Jaguar C-X75 concept car Enlarge Photo

As for what that unique model would be, we would have to assume a sports car or supercar above the F-Type with a starting price in the $150,000-$200,000 range, or even higher. Jaguar revealed the C-X75 Concept in 2010 with a carbon fiber composite monocoque chassis, but that car never came to fruition. Perhaps Jaguar could return to that well by scrapping the carbon fiber and adapting a C-X75-inspired body to the F-Type's platform for a limited-edition bespoke car. It would be great to see something like that see the light of day.

While that's just speculation, it's awfully fun to imagine.