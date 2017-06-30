Audi hints it may offer rear-wheel drive on RS models

Jun 30, 2017

2018 Audi RS 5

2018 Audi RS 5

Enlarge Photo

It seems like an about-face after previous comments, but Audi Sport chief Stephan Winkelmann has hinted that his recently rebranded division could go rear-wheel drive in the future.

When discussing the future of Audi Sport and RS models, Winkelmann previously stated, "Quattro as a system is not an option for us. It’s a must." Now, the tune has changed after Auto Express spoke to the Audi Sport boss.

“When looking at the name, we decided Quattro could be misleading. Quattro is the four-wheel-drive system and is one of the things that made Audi great—but in our opinion was not the right name for the company. I can imagine we can also have cars with rear-wheel drive or two-wheel drive in the future.”

Audi Sport was formerly named Audi Quattro GmbH, and it included the customer racing program, customization options, as well as high-performance vehicles. As of last year, the name changed to Audi Sport.

Obviously, nothing Winkelmann has said actually confirms Audi Sport's direction, but he is the man in charge, after all. One thing is clear, however: most new RS products will be crossovers, and they're taking priority over a hardcore Audi R8, too.

Audi Q8 Sport concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Audi Q8 Sport concept, 2017 Geneva auto show

Enlarge Photo

Circling back to Quattro, he again seemed to slightly diminish Quattro's importance as a name.

“Quattro can be a company, but it can also be an option. We wanted this to be clarified. We looked for something that was immediately recognizable—something that could be more than just the name of a company."

It's possible Audi Sport's future RS models could offer rear-wheel drive with Quattro all-wheel drive reserved for only the highest-performing variants. The move is likely an effort to better challenge BMW's M division and Mercedes-AMG. Ironically, the 2018 BMW M5 is making the switch to an all-wheel drive system that can also run with just rear-wheel drive.

In addition to what wheels future Audi Sport models will utilize, Winkelmann also confirmed two new Audi Sport models will be present at this year's Frankfurt motor show in September. We'll be there to report on them.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox 2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox
2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6 2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6
Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR
Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.