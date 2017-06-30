Ron Dennis leaves McLaren, Aston Martin Vantage leaked, Mercedes-AMG CLS53 rumored: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It’s the end of the era at McLaren. Ron Dennis, the man that turned a once struggling Formula One team into a billion-dollar technology empire, has agreed to sell his stake. For Dennis, it’s the end of an almost four-decade tenure at McLaren.

Patent drawings have surfaced revealing what’s almost certain to be the next-generation Aston Martin Vantage. The good news is that the design looks noticeably different to the DB11.

Mercedes-AMG’s tipped to be introducing a new ‘53’ series range, starting with a new CLS53. Power in the new range is expected to come from a hybrid system combining a turbocharged inline-6 with an electric motor.

