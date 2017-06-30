Wide-Body Hellcat, Goodwood, 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4: The Week In Reverse

Jun 30, 2017
Follow Joel

Jaguar XE Project 8

Jaguar XE Project 8

Enlarge Photo

The wide-body 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat became official; automakers prepared for the Goodwood Festival of Speed; and we spied the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

An order guide for the 2018 Buick Regal TourX revealed pricing will start at $29,995. Notably, this significantly undercuts the Audi Allroad and the Volvo V60 Cross Country's prices with a similar feature set.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and found it finally lives up to its name. With a stunning design, high-quality materials, and more tech than you need, the E-Class Cabriolet proved to be a great way to tour the Alps.

Dodge unveiled the 2018 wide-body Challenger Hellcat. With the look of the new Demon and wider rubber at each corner, the 2018 Hellcat Widebody ups the already impressive performance of Dodge's hellkitten.

Development of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 is underway and we spied a prototype turning hot laps at the Nürburgring. Previewed by the GT Sedan Concept in Geneva, the GT 4 will be four-door riff on the GT coupe and roadster, and AMG's third standalone model.

The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway, and automakers have been unveiling their latest and greatest go-fast vehicles at the event. From the insane Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to the updated 2018 Maserati GranTurismo, there's no shortage of beautiful, and powerful, vehicles at the hillclimb event in England.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox 2017 Chevrolet Silverado HD first drive review: playing with John Deere equipment in the adult sandbox
Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Meet the most powerful road-going 911 ever: the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6 2018 Nissan Leaf reveal coming September 6
Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR Jaguar hints at 575-horsepower XJR
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.