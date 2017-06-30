Wide-Body Hellcat, Goodwood, 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



Jaguar XE Project 8 Enlarge Photo

The wide-body 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat became official; automakers prepared for the Goodwood Festival of Speed; and we spied the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

An order guide for the 2018 Buick Regal TourX revealed pricing will start at $29,995. Notably, this significantly undercuts the Audi Allroad and the Volvo V60 Cross Country's prices with a similar feature set.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet and found it finally lives up to its name. With a stunning design, high-quality materials, and more tech than you need, the E-Class Cabriolet proved to be a great way to tour the Alps.

Dodge unveiled the 2018 wide-body Challenger Hellcat. With the look of the new Demon and wider rubber at each corner, the 2018 Hellcat Widebody ups the already impressive performance of Dodge's hellkitten.

Development of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4 is underway and we spied a prototype turning hot laps at the Nürburgring. Previewed by the GT Sedan Concept in Geneva, the GT 4 will be four-door riff on the GT coupe and roadster, and AMG's third standalone model.

The 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed is underway, and automakers have been unveiling their latest and greatest go-fast vehicles at the event. From the insane Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to the updated 2018 Maserati GranTurismo, there's no shortage of beautiful, and powerful, vehicles at the hillclimb event in England.