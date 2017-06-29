2018 Ford Mustang adds line-lock to turbo-4s for burnouts on-demand





Ford is making it easier than ever to perform a well-executed burnout because who doesn't like the smell of tire smoke in the morning? The Blue Oval has announced a line-lock will be a standard feature on the 2018 Ford Mustang with the 4-cylinder EcoBoost engine.

The line-lock system—previously a Mustang GT exclusive feature—works by building pressure in the front brake calipers, which, in turn, locks the front wheels. Then, for 15 seconds, the driver can mash the throttle and spin the rear wheels without the Mustang skidding away. Even the most amateur of drivers can hop in and rip a burnout without the fear of burning up the clutch. For those unfamiliar with three pedals, it's also standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission.

To show off the new toy in its 4-cylinder pony car, Ford made a video featuring Vaughn Gitten Jr., Formula Drift champion and "professional fun haver." In the video, which is shown above, Gittin, Jr. surprises a few unsuspecting pedestrians with the chance to head to the track and try out the new line-lock feature for the 2018 Mustang EcoBoost. With a little instruction, each novice performance driver has no trouble at all as they press a few buttons the activate the line-lock, then spin the tires to their heart's content. The look on each of their faces is priceless.

Ford is also excited about a minuscule, yet very cool, little detail. The 2018 Mustang, when equipped with the optional 12-inch digital instrument display, will show a digital animation of an alloy wheel and tire kicking up smoke when the line-lock is activated. We get it.

The automaker says sales of EcoBoost-powered Mustangs continue to grow, and it wanted to ensure all owners get a chance at the neat feature. That chance will come when the 2018 Ford Mustang goes on sale later this year—just don't look for a V-6 powered Mustang any longer.