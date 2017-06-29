Watch the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed here, live

Follow Joel Add to circle



It's that special time of year again when cars and drivers blast up Lord March's driveway at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The hillclimb event begins June 29 and runs through July 2 with multiple batches of vehicles running over the course of those four days. Thanks to the power of technology, you can livestream the entire thing, right here, on the Internet, all the way from England. You're welcome.

Even before getting underway, there's been plenty of excitement surrounding this year's gathering.

Jaguar has used the occasion to announce the fire-breathing XE SV Project 8. Fitted with a supercharged 5.0-liter V-8 producing 592 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission, this sports sedan will rocket from 0-60 mph in just 3.3 seconds. The price? An eye-watering $192,000, and only 300 will be built, of which just a few will be headed to the United States.

Aston Martin announced what we all knew was coming: a Mercedes-AMG-powered DB11. The engine is familiar as it's the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that Mercedes-AMG uses in everything from the C63 to the supercar-level GT R.

Not to be left out of the fun, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Black Badge for the Dawn. The treatment is aimed at a younger consumer who might not usually consider a Rolls-Royce. Simplified, it's a blacked-out Rolls-Royce that looks mean, but there's also some engineering tweaks that include a smidge more power, a louder exhaust note, and tighter handling.

You can expect no shortage of loud noises and speed at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, so grab a tub of popcorn, kick back, and hit the play button.

Goodbye productivity.