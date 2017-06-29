Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro, Electric BMW 3-Series, Fisker EMotion: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fisker EMotion Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has somehow managed to make its Vulcan hypercar even more extreme. The 820-horsepower track special is now available with a high-downforce package developed by the new AMR sub-brand.

BMW is reportedly planning an electric version of its next-generation 3-Series. An announcement could be made as early as this September.

Another electric car in the headlines is the Fisker EMotion. The 400-mile electric sport sedan was spotted in the metal for the first time. It’s not due to enter production until 2019, however.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin Vulcan gets the AMR Pro treatment

Report: BMW to announce electric 3-Series in September

Fisker EMotion 400-mile electric sedan seen in the metal for first time

2017 Chrysler Pacifica Limited long-term test: the first service stop

2019 Audi A8 shows up at “Spider-Man: Homecoming” premiere

New life for old Nissan Leaf electric car: battery replacement and what it took

2018 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible revealed

Southern women most likely to have bumper stickers; gun stickers are least popular

2018 Buick Regal TourX priced at $29,995

Tesla Hardware 2: so what functions work in Autopilot and what don't?