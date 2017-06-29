2018 Buick Regal TourX priced at $29,995

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Buick’s new Regal TourX soft-roader wagon offers superb value thanks to sharp pricing.

Cars Direct has learned from order guides that the 2018 Regal TourX is priced at $29,995, including destination.

That’s significantly cheaper than potential rivals such as the Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country, both of which start above $40k, though it’s still more expensive than the Subaru Outback which starts at $26,810.

We’re talking about a German-built wagon with raised suspension, all-wheel drive, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, and an 8-speed automatic transmission. Output of the engine is a stout 250 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.

2018 Buick Regal TourX Enlarge Photo

And the base Regal TourX is no stripper. You get things like 18-inch aluminum wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, active noise cancellation, push-button start, heated side mirrors, and a universal home remote.

Upgrading to the Preferred trim starting at $33,575 gets you extras such as power-adjustable seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an expanded color palette. At the top of the range is the Essence trim which starts at $35,945 and adds full leather trim, dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

Depending on the trim level, Buick is also offering various electronic driver aids as options. These include adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, blind spot warning, and rear cross traffic warning.

Pricing for the Regal Sportback liftback is yet to be revealed but should start at a slightly lower level.