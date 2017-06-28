Mercedes E-Class Cabrio review, Ram 1500 spy shots, Jaguar XE SV Project 8 reveal: Car News Headlines

News
Audi Sport boss says crossover RS model takes... Sports Cars
16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8Enlarge Photo
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is a great option for buyers seeking a big, comfy convertible that won’t break the bank. How does it compare to the smaller C-Class Cabrio and larger S-Class Cabrio? Find out in our first drive review.
Ram has been spotted testing its next-generation 1500. The full-size pickup truck is being developed around a new body-on-frame platform that Jeep use for its new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer duo.
Jaguar has revealed a truly bonkers version of its XE. We’re talking 592 horsepower, a pumped-up body, and carbon and titanium replacement parts.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet first drive review: a true E at last
2019 Ram 1500 spy shots
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 comes with 592 horsepower, 6-figure price tag
Legalizing marijuana causes more crashes...or does it?
Aston Martin DB11 now available with Mercedes-AMG V-8
Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why?
2018 Maserati GranTurismo gets Alfieri-inspired grille
Oregon is the first state to offer a gender-neutral driver's license option
Richard Hammond and Rimac boss discuss Concept_One crash
Ubitricity street lamp socket provides electric-car charging
Email This Page