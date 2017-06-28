Mercedes E-Class Cabrio review, Ram 1500 spy shots, Jaguar XE SV Project 8 reveal: Car News Headlines

Jun 28, 2017
2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet is a great option for buyers seeking a big, comfy convertible that won’t break the bank. How does it compare to the smaller C-Class Cabrio and larger S-Class Cabrio? Find out in our first drive review.

Ram has been spotted testing its next-generation 1500. The full-size pickup truck is being developed around a new body-on-frame platform that Jeep use for its new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer duo.

Jaguar has revealed a truly bonkers version of its XE. We’re talking 592 horsepower, a pumped-up body, and carbon and titanium  replacement parts.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet first drive review: a true E at last

2019 Ram 1500 spy shots

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 comes with 592 horsepower, 6-figure price tag

Legalizing marijuana causes more crashes...or does it?

Aston Martin DB11 now available with Mercedes-AMG V-8

Electric BMW X3e to come in 2020, but BMW i5 defunct: what happened, and why?

2018 Maserati GranTurismo gets Alfieri-inspired grille

Oregon is the first state to offer a gender-neutral driver's license option

Richard Hammond and Rimac boss discuss Concept_One crash

Ubitricity street lamp socket provides electric-car charging

