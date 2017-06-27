Dale Earnhardt Jr. owns a secret race car graveyard

Jun 27, 2017

Junkyards have long been the resting place for nearly all vehicles, but NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a different idea for crashed out and wrecked race cars.

Deep in the backwoods of Dirty Mo Acres, a secret race car graveyard resides. It's the final resting place for dozens of NASCAR race cars from over the years as they become one with nature. Of course, fluids, rubber, and anything else that isn't kind to the environment is removed before the cars are laid to rest.

The crew has some fun with the graveyard, too—there are no designated spots. Instead, wherever looks good is deemed appropriate and the car is unloaded. Since these cars have all seen better days, they aren't exactly let down gently either. For example, the Chevrolet SS stock car in the video above is unloaded with a quick throttle rev and dump of the clutch. Other cars are picked up with heavy machinery and dropped onto their grave. Quite frankly, it looks like fun.

And we bet it's actually pretty neat to see dozens of race cars sitting amid miles of greenery. It looks like an eerie montage of race cars' better days. We'd even call it a natural museum of sorts—even the No. 24 rainbow car has a grave in the forest. Have a look for yourself in the video above.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Toyota Avalon spy shots 2019 Toyota Avalon spy shots
Ram gets posh with 2018 Tungsten Edition Ram gets posh with 2018 Tungsten Edition
2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT’s mean looks 2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT’s mean looks
2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat gets Demon’s wide-body look 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat gets Demon’s wide-body look
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.