Romain Dumas wins 2017 Pikes Peak hill climb, his third title

The 2017 Pikes Peak Hill Climb saw dozens of entrants, but only a few of them went home winners. For the overall title, that victory went to Romain Dumas once again. Dumas piloted his Norma MXX RD Limited to victory for the third time in four years.

Dumas took home the win with a final time of 9:05.672. The quick time wasn't what Dumas had in mind when lining up to take on the treacherous hill—he aimed for a sub-nine-minute time—but it was still enough to outgun those competing in the Unlimited Division. Paul Gerrard, Tony Quinn, Rodney Tu, David Rowe, Bruno Fretin, and other drivers competed in the class.

However, the racer remained somewhat unfulfilled after a broken spark plug slowed dashed his hopes of cracking the mentioned sub-nine minute mark. Humble, yes, but unfulfilled, nonetheless.

“It’s difficult to put words to this victory,” Dumas told Autoweek. “The primary objective was to win, which is what we did and it’s never easy here. Never. I even questioned whether I’d get to the summit. ...We got first place, but we wanted so much more that I’m unable to feel completely satisfied today.”

It was also a good day for the folks at Honda and Acura after the TLX took home a win in its division. Peter Cunningham piloted a 2017 Acura TLX to a second-place overall finish behind Dumas with a time of 9:33.797. Clint Vahsholtz took the open-wheel title and finished third overall, behind Cunningham and Dumas. Pikes Peak veteran and rally champ Rhys Millen took fourth in his Hyundai Genesis. Chris Fillmore was the first motorcycle to cross the finish line, fifth overall and first in his class with a 9:49.625.

Dumas will once again climb behind the wheel at the FIA RGT Cup, but as for the Pikes Peak record, that will have to wait another year.

For a full rundown of the results, click here.