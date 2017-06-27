Ram gets posh with 2018 Tungsten Edition





Shoppers are buying trucks as fast as automakers can build them—and for big money. Take one look at GMC's Denali and that's all you need to know.

Now, Ram wants to join the party in the 2018 Ram 1500 Tungsten Edition.

The Tungsten Edition builds upon the truck's Limited trim and adds more luxurious materials, premium touches, and a barrel of standard features. The 2018 Ram Tungsten Edition features a suede headliner with splashes of indigo and frost-colored leather throughout the cabin. The Tungsten Edition's seats, center console, steering wheel, doors, and more feature the subdued leather hues. The same colors can be found in the carpet and rubber floor mats. There's even genuine wood trim to offset the modern leather.

Standard features to justify its $55,120 price for a 1500 model include an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, remote start, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and power-adjustable pedals with memory function.

Outside, things are spruced up accordingly as well. A tungsten chrome grille sits front and center with prominent "RAM" lettering, a sport hood (for 1500 models only), body-color bumpers, mirrors, door handles and running boards are present, and black surrounds trim the truck's headlights. Additional tungsten chrome accents can be found at the rear of the Ram Tungsten Edition as well.

When it goes on sale during the third quarter of this year, the 2018 Ram Tungsten Edition will arrive in a handful of configurations: Ram 1500, Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 single- and dual-rear-wheel; Crew Cab and Mega Cab (Heavy Duty); four-wheel drive and two-wheel drive; and short- and long-wheelbase models. There's a Ram Tungsten Edition for everybody.

Denali drivers, Ram would love to have you.