Aston Martin electric car, Dodge Durango R/T, Godsil Divino: Today’s Car News

Teaser for Aston Martin RapidE debuting in 2019Enlarge Photo
Aston Martin will launch its first electric car in 2019. The car, an electric version of the Rapide, was originally due in 2018 but has been delayed a year due to a key partner, cash-strapped Chinese tech giant LeEco, pulling out.
Buyers of the 2018 Dodge Durango R/T will be happy to note that the vehicle sports the same mean-looking mug as the high-performance Durango SRT. Sadly, there’s no extra power for the anemic V-8.
By now you’ve probably heard of Godsil Motorcars and its plan to launch an ultra-luxurious coupe to take on the best from Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach. It turns out the company founder’s original plan was to launch a spiritual successor to the Ford GT40.
