Aston Martin electric car, Dodge Durango R/T, Godsil Divino: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Aston Martin RapidE debuting in 2019 Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin will launch its first electric car in 2019. The car, an electric version of the Rapide, was originally due in 2018 but has been delayed a year due to a key partner, cash-strapped Chinese tech giant LeEco, pulling out.

Buyers of the 2018 Dodge Durango R/T will be happy to note that the vehicle sports the same mean-looking mug as the high-performance Durango SRT. Sadly, there’s no extra power for the anemic V-8.

By now you’ve probably heard of Godsil Motorcars and its plan to launch an ultra-luxurious coupe to take on the best from Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Maybach. It turns out the company founder’s original plan was to launch a spiritual successor to the Ford GT40.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Electric Aston Martin RapidE delayed until 2019 after LeEco exit

2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT’s mean looks

Before the Manhattan V16, Godsil planned a Ford GT40 successor with an X-16 engine

Updated 2018 Subaru Outback, Legacy have an updated price too

2019 Toyota Avalon spy shots

ChargePoint to manage GE's electric car charging network

Divergent Blade 3D-printed supercar visits Jay Leno’s Garage

2014-2016 Chevrolet SS recalled over power steering problem

2018 Jaguar XE SV Project 8 spy shots

Chargeway: the best electric car idea you've never heard of