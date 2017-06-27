2018 Dodge Durango R/T gets SRT’s mean looks

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Dodge Durango finally received the SRT treatment for 2018.

The Durango SRT, which debuted in February at the 2017 Chicago auto show, is characterized by its 475-horsepower, 6.4-liter V-8 and aggressive front fascia with numerous intakes.

Dodge on Tuesday confirmed that you’ll be able to get the SUV’s mean-looking mug on the Durango R/T as part of the vehicle’s 2018 model year updates. Everything, from the vented hood right down to the low valence and fog lights is being added to the Durango R/T.

Durango GT buyers can also join the fun by opting for the Durango SRT’s hood which is being made available with the Blacktop and Brass Monkey appearance packs.

Durango R/Ts come with a 360-hp, 5.7-liter V-8 while lesser models come with a 295-hp, 3.6-liter V-6. The standard transmission is an 8-speed automatic and depending on the model buyers can choose between rear- and all-wheel drive. Two different AWD systems are used; V-8 models get a low-range transfer case while V-6 models use a simpler single-speed unit.

For 2018, all Durangos now feature a backup camera, sport steering wheel and upgraded gear shift lever. Durango R/Ts also receive a 9-speaker BeatsAudio sound system, front park assist, and the choice of a sweet B5 Blue exterior color shared with the Durango SRT.

The 2018 Dodge Durangos arrives at dealerships in the fall. Pricing information will be released closer to the market launch.