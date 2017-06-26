Ferrari 488's V-8 earns second-straight International Engine of the Year title





2016 Ferrari 488 GTB Enlarge Photo

Ferrari has struck again. The Italian automaker's 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 has been named the 2017 International Engine of the Year, the second year in a row that it has received the prestigious title.

The engine, referred to internally as the F154CB and found in the 488 GTB and 488 Spider, was recognized for its "explosive power" of 661 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque. Peak power comes at 8,000 rpm, while the bountiful amount of torque arrives at 3,000 rpm. It was enough to wow all 58 judges yet again.

"Its blend of heart-thumping performance on both road and track, with a glorious V-8 Maranello rumble and an ultra-sophisticated design that’s loaded with advanced technologies, makes the Ferrari V-8 unbeatable for another year," Dean Slavnich, co-chairman of the International Engine of the Year awards team said.

While Ferrari claimed all of the glory in the overall award category, a few other automakers made out well, too. Honda was awarded an accolade for Best New Engine for its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 hybrid combo. The setup is found in the Acura NSX and marks the first time Honda has earned a recognition in the awards program in 11 years.

Additionally, in the Green Engine category, Tesla swept with both titles for with its full-electric powertrain, as found in the Model S and Model X. Competition from General Motors, BMW, and Renault-Nissan simply didn't match Tesla in judges' eyes.

Ferrari's day only brightened in the above 4.0-liter category. The Prancing Horse's naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V-12 walked away a winner after it beat out engines from BMW, Mercedes-AMG and Aston Martin. Good thing Ferrari has no plans to turbocharge its V-12 engine anytime soon, then.