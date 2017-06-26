2018 Audi RS 5, 2018 BMW X3 M40i, hardcore Ferrari 488: Car News Headlines

News
2018 Audi RS 5, 2018 BMW X3 M40i, hardcore... Today in Car News
2018 BMW X3 preview Luxury
2018 Audi RS 5Enlarge Photo
Audi’s redesigned RS 5 has landed and is sporting a twin-turbo V-6 instead of the previous model’s V-8. Does it detract from driving experience? Find out in our first drive review.
Another new model is the redesigned BMW X3. The design of the popular small luxury SUV hasn’t changed much but underneath is a new platform. Also new is the addition of a sporty X3 M40i.
Ferrari engineers are out testing what’s believed to be a hardcore version of the 488. Like the 458 Speciale and the 430 Scuderia before it, the model will mark the end of the road for the 488 line.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
2018 Audi RS 5 first drive review: green with mean
2018 BMW X3 preview
2019 Ferrari 488 ‘GTO’ spy shots
