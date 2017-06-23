2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio, 2018 Honda Accord, 2018 Dodge Demon: The Week In Reverse

Jun 23, 2017
2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

We drove the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio; spied the 2019 Audi A6; and Dodge released more details regarding the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Lamborghini's busy preparing the Urus SUV, and after that, possibly a four-seater. But what's after all that? Potentially a Miura successor, according to the Italian automaker's CEO, Stefano Domenicali.

We finally had a chance to slide behind the wheel of the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. What did we find? The Italian automaker's small SUV delivers passion that the German competition simply doesn't provide.

Honda's preparing to reveal its redesigned 2018 Accord on July 14 and we sat down to discuss what you might expect in the latest mid-size sedan.

Audi's preparing to reveal the redesigned 2019 A8 on July 11, but we just spotted redesigned 2019 A6 testing on the Nürburgring. Styling should take after the Prologue concept, and turbocharged engines will likely sit under the hood.

Dodge has opened the order books for the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, and with that has come a flurry of announcements ranging from a document you'll need to sign before buying the car with requirements you must abide by, plus Dodge's detailed plan for allocation of the cars at dealerships.

