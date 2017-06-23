Alfa Romeo Stelvio review, Audi A6 spy shots, Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series video: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Alfa Romeo’s Stelvio SUV is finally here, and we’ve just driven it. The BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC rival is quite the impressive performer, though it’s not quite on the same quality level as some of the alternatives.

A redesigned Audi A8 will be revealed in just a couple of weeks. It will be followed in quick succession by redesigned versions of the A7 and A6. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the latter.

Another car spied testing is the Black Series version of the Mercedes-AMG GT. AMG boss Tobias Moers has said the car will be ready for sale in 2018, so it’s not surprising that prototypes are out and about.

2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio first drive review: the SUV we've been waiting for

2019 Audi A6 spy shots

2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series spied at the ‘Ring

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan first drive review: close to closure

Walter de Silva to design cars for Chinese EV startup Arcfox

Video explains how electric cars work, battery and motor technology included

Lamborghini CEO hints at modern Miura, 4-seat sports car

Is your car under recall? The NSC and FCA want to help you find out

Jaguar Land Rover ready to test Level 4 self-driving car in cities

Why would Tesla want to start its own streaming music service?