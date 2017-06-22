2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS limited to 1,000 cars, sold out





2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS on the cover of “Forza Motorsport 7” Enlarge Photo

Last week, Porsche revealed what is poised to be the most powerful 911 ever: the 2018 911 GT2 RS.

Ahead of an assumed official reveal at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show this September, Porsche showed off the 911 GT2 RS at E3, where it was revealed as the "Forza Motorsport 7" cover car.

Exciting times indeed. So, when can you get one? That's unclear, but it doesn't matter anyway—the 2018 911 GT2 RS is already sold out. German publication Autobild reports that only 1,000 units will be built and each has been spoken for. Prices will reportedly start at 260,000 euros in Germany, or about $289,000 at current exchange rates.

The hardcore 911 GT2 RS uses an uprated version of the 911 Turbo’s 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 that will produce an estimated 700 horsepower. Bigger turbos, tougher internals, a lightweight titanium exhaust system, and a water-injection system are all present to help achieve big numbers.

Power is sent through a 7-speed dual clutch transmission and delivered to the rear wheels only. Additionally, beefed up aerodynamics compliment the insane horsepower figure. New intakes, mirror caps, hood ducts, and a giant wing aid in the 911 GT2 RS's mission for sports car supremacy.

Porsche isn't too keen to talk about the car just yet. It seems the automaker is waiting until it debuts the car outside of a video game. Sadly, a video game may, in fact, be the only way most will ever actually drive a 2018 911 GT2 RS, even those with enough money to buy one.