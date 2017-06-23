This is how your fuel pump works

Are you curious about the bits and pieces that make your car do its thing?

Sure you are, and today is a good day for you. That's because we've got a video here that will take you on a deep dive of your fuel pump. We're talking abyss levels of deep here. The fuel pump gets removed for your viewing pleasure but then it gets hacked apart so you can see all of its innards.

The basic way your modern electrical fuel pump works is by utilizing a DC motor in the pump assembly which draws in the fuel sitting in your gas tank. From there, it sends it up the fuel line and into the fuel rail where it can be injected into a cylinder. It then mixes with air and a spark to create combustion.

There's a filter on the end of your pump that keeps any impurities in your tank from entering the fuel line. Additionally, there's a fuel float which literally floats on top of your fuel. This float has an arm attached to it that sends a signal through an electrical board. This resistance is read by your fuel gauge and tells you how much fuel is left in your tank. There's also another electrical resistor that is submerged, but when it's exposed to the air it knows you're very low on gas and tells your Low Fuel Warning light to illuminate.

For those of you with older vehicles and mechanical fuel pumps, the process is a bit different. Your fuel pump in that situation has a pump lever that moves up and down as the camshaft spins. This creates a literal pump that pulls fuel through the line by way of suction. It's a simple system that works directly with the engine rather than with an integrated DC motor.

