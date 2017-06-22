Next Subaru WRX and WRX STI likely not here before 2020





2018 Subaru WRX STI Enlarge Photo

Those hoping to see an a redesigned WRX and WRX STI will have to wait a little longer. Subaru is in no hurry to rush its next performance nameplates; in fact, it's going to be at least a couple of years.

Subaru Australia Managing Director Colin Christie told Motoring that a new WRX and WRX STI are two to three years away from launching. That's despite Subaru introducing a redesigned Impreza for 2017.

The Impreza's Subaru Global platform has brought much-needed improvements to the nameplate, especially in regards to the interior. But it seems fans will have to wait a few more years to see how the improvement translate to the WRX and WRX STI, which are now their own models, respectfully.

The current WRX and WRX STI have been around since 2015 and both cars recently received a minor refresh with slight styling tweaks and additional content. Subaru also recently revealed the WRX STI Type RA to keep the WRX name fresh, current, and slightly more powerful. The Type RA packs 310 horsepower from the familiar 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-4 engine.

The WRX and STI normally have a five-year lifespan, which also lends credibility to the 2020 release date for the future cars. And maybe, just maybe, Subaru will be so kind as to reintroduce the WRX hatchback this time around. Hot hatches are all the rage these days, just ask Honda.