The Opel Insignia Grand Sport, which we get over here as a Buick Regal Sportback, is about to spawn a high-performance version developed by Opel’s in-house tuner, OPC.

A prototype for the new Insignia OPC Grand Sport has been spotted and reveals the car will be pretty much identical to the Buick Regal Sportback GS whose development is taking place in parallel.

Compared to the standard model, the OPC can be identified by sportier bumper designs at both ends, enlarged intakes in the front, a subtle aero kit complete with rear spoiler, and enlarged wheels housing Brembo brakes. You can also just make out a pair of sport seats through the windshield in some of the shots.

Leaked photos of the Chinese-market Buick Regal GS hint at what’s to come.

2018 Opel Insignia OPC Grand Sport spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

It’s hard to tell what Opel is planning mechanical-wise but we’re expecting an adjustable suspension system and the standard Insignia’s twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system which can split torque between the axles and between the rear wheels. A limited-slip differential may also be added to the front axle.

What isn’t so clear is the identity of the powertrain lurking beneath the hood. The previous-generation Insignia OPC came with a 2.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 325 horsepower. However, there are rumors Opel is planning a turbocharged inline-4 for the latest model, just like we saw in the previous-generation Regal GS.

Note, the Insignia OPC Grand Sport will also do duty as the next Holden Commodore SS in Australia and New Zealand, where it will replace the current V-8-powered, rear-wheel-drive model. We're sure it will be a hit. /sarc

Look for a debut of the Opel late this year or early next.