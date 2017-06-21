Finding the difference between 17-, 18- and 19-inch tires

Jun 21, 2017
Follow Jeff

There's a balance to be found when you're on the hunt for a set of wheels and tires for your vehicle.

Do you prioritize comfort over performance? Are you looking to increase the handling capability and feel of your car? Perhaps you want to wind up somewhere in the middle of the two ends of the spectrum.

To help you understand how different size wheels and tires affect these parameters, we have a video showing a test of three separate sizes and the results are pretty clear.

Using a Volkswagen Golf GTI as a test vehicle, the appropriately named Tyre Reviews sets out to find the differences between three different sizes of rolling stock. We're working with a 225/45 R17, 225/40 R18 and a 225/35 R19. This means the section width is essentially the same, it's the sidewall and tire height that are changing as is the size of the wheels to which they're wrapped, of course.

All three sets of tiers are Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3, and all three sets represent an available option size for the Golf GTI. The car is driven on a wet handling and dry handling course and the numbers are... close. All three tires present objectively similar data points. On the dry course, the larger tire was slightly faster while the opposite was true in the wet.

It comes down to more subjective measures, apparently. The smaller 17-inch tires represent the most comfortable ride thanks to the larger sidewall. The 18-inch tires create a bit more road noise, and this is further exacerbated when the car jumps up to the 19-inch wheels and tires. On the performance front, the 19-inch tires reportedly allow for sharper turn-in and more mid-corner balance, whereas the 17-inch tire felt more vague.

This back-to-back-to-back examination of tires on the same course under the same car is the perfect way to test a set against another.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process
More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers
2018 Buick Enclave priced to start at $40,970 2018 Buick Enclave priced to start at $40,970
The most expensive 2018 Ford Expedition will be nearly $80K The most expensive 2018 Ford Expedition will be nearly $80K
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.