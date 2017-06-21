The most expensive 2018 Ford Expedition will be nearly $80K





Yesterday, we learned the 2018 Lincoln Navigator will go on sale this fall with a starting price of $73,250. Now we know how much the related 2018 Ford Expedition will cost—and there are some big price increases.

According to Cars Direct, the 2018 Expedition will arrive with a $52,890 starting price, including destination. That's $4,570 more than the outgoing model.

Moving up to the Expedition MAX, which replaces the larger Expedition EL, sees a price increase of $4,550 for a total $55,580.

Moving further up the trim hierarchy really starts to make things pricey, though. The Expedition Limited is priced at $63,780, or $66,465 for the larger MAX model, which make for $6,540 and $6,575 increases, respectively.

Shoppers looking at the 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum may be in for the most sticker shock: the Platinum trim will now cost $73,905, or $8,505 more than the 2017 Expedition Platinum. Looking at the larger Platinum MAX model? That will be $76,595, or $8,540 higher than before. Finally, the 2018 Expedition encroaches on the $80,000 mark with the Platinum MAX 4x4 with a $79,740 price—$8,650 more than the outgoing Expedition trim.

The more off-road oriented Expedition FX4 will cost $63,155 and will only be available with 4x4 versions of the XLT. The FX4 package costs $1,650 and to reach the 4x4 XLT variant, the Equipment Group 202A option must be checked, which adds $5,605 to arrive at the $63,155 price.

It's an interesting pricing strategy. With fully loaded Expeditions, Ford is beginning to tread on the Cadillac Escalade and GMC Yukon Denali's turf. However, it's priced competitively with the Chevrolet Suburban, which starts at $51,210. However, a fully-loaded Suburban is capped at $69,135 and includes 4x4. The Expedition Platinum may also knock on the Lincoln Navigator's door with more content at a similar price.