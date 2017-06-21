November 16 release date rumored for "Gran Turismo Sport"





Gran Turismo Sport Enlarge Photo

After delays from Sony and Polyphony Digital, it seems gamers may finally have a solid release date for "Gran Turismo Sport," the highly anticipated, next installment of the long-running driving simulator.

In the July issue of Official Playstation Magazine UK, a November 16 release date is published on page 14. Attentive fans first reported the news to WFFCTech.

"Gran Turismo Sport" will mark the first "Gran Turismo" game for the Playstation 4 and deviates from the traditional formula of the game. Rather than car collecting and an expansive, role-playing simulation mode, the game puts an emphasis on FIA-sanctioned online racing with players from around the world. The game can also be the stepping stone to earning a real-life racing license.

Per typical Polyphony Digital standards, the game looks downright gorgeous and features 140 highly-detailed cars for players to choose from. That figure does, however, seem a tad lacking compared to the 700-car roster of "Forza Motorsport 7." The rival game's graphics also look quite stunning, so it will be interesting to see how both titles stack up—FM7 launches six weeks ahead of GTS.

Barring any other unforeseen delays, November 16 looks like a solid date players can expect to play "Gran Turismo Sport." Sony and Polyphony don't have the cleanest record of delivering GT games on time, so we hope this is, indeed, the official release date.