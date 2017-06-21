Standalone Polestar brand, Jaguar E-Pace, Audi A8: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volvo’s spinning off its Polestar performance sub-brand into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars. Polestar cars won’t wear any Volvo labels, though there will be technology sharing between the two brands.

Jaguar has confirmed the launch of an E-Pace subcompact SUV. It slots in below the F-Pace, making it a rival for the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Audi has revealed a bit more of its next-generation A8. Specifically, the automaker has shown the car’s new hands-off, eyes-off traffic jam assistant, dubbed Audi AI, in action.

