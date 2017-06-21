Standalone Polestar brand, Jaguar E-Pace, Audi A8: Today’s Car News

News
Fiat Chrysler renews Cuda trademark Muscle Cars
Teaser for 2019 Audi A8 debuting on July 11, 2017Enlarge Photo
Volvo’s spinning off its Polestar performance sub-brand into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars. Polestar cars won’t wear any Volvo labels, though there will be technology sharing between the two brands.
Jaguar has confirmed the launch of an E-Pace subcompact SUV. It slots in below the F-Pace, making it a rival for the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.
Audi has revealed a bit more of its next-generation A8. Specifically, the automaker has shown the car’s new hands-off, eyes-off traffic jam assistant, dubbed Audi AI, in action.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Polestar becomes standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars
Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13
More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers
2018 Toyota Camry first drive review
Uber CEO and founder Travis Kalanick resigns
2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive review
2018 Lincoln Navigator priced from $73,250
Hyundai will go all-in on crossover SUVs
This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process
Electric cars will cost less to buy than regular cars by 2025: analysis
