Standalone Polestar brand, Jaguar E-Pace, Audi A8: Today’s Car News

Jun 21, 2017
Teaser for 2019 Audi A8 debuting on July 11, 2017

Teaser for 2019 Audi A8 debuting on July 11, 2017

Volvo’s spinning off its Polestar performance sub-brand into a standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars. Polestar cars won’t wear any Volvo labels, though there will be technology sharing between the two brands.

Jaguar has confirmed the launch of an E-Pace subcompact SUV. It slots in below the F-Pace, making it a rival for the likes of the Audi Q3, BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA.

Audi has revealed a bit more of its next-generation A8. Specifically, the automaker has shown the car’s new hands-off, eyes-off traffic jam assistant, dubbed Audi AI, in action.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Polestar becomes standalone brand for high-performance electrified cars

Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13

More of the 2019 Audi A8 revealed in new teasers

2018 Toyota Camry first drive review

Uber CEO and founder Travis Kalanick resigns

2018 Toyota Camry Hybrid first drive review

2018 Lincoln Navigator priced from $73,250

Hyundai will go all-in on crossover SUVs

This is the letter Dodge sent to dealers explaining the Demon allocation process

Electric cars will cost less to buy than regular cars by 2025: analysis

