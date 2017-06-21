Alpine promoted to Le Mans podium after Vaillante Rebellion disqualification

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



No. 35 Alpine A470 at the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans Enlarge Photo

There’s been a shakeup in the results of last weekend’s 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans regarding the LMP2 class.

The No. 13 Vaillante Rebellion Oerca 07 which placed third, thanks to the efforts of Nelson Piquet Jr, Mathias Beche and David Heinemeier Hansson, was disqualified on Monday following a post-race check by stewards.

The stewards discovered a hole drilled into the body of the car. It turns out the team, in an effort to save time during the race, drilled the hole in order to access a dysfunctional starter motor, as opposed to spending the time to remove the body panels and possibly surrender its podium finish. Unfortunately for the team, Article 3 of the LMP2 regulations states that “no bodywork variation is permitted.”

The stewards also noted unauthorized access to the cars by team members during the post-race check, known as Parc Fermé.

The Vaillante Rebellion team has confirmed that it will appeal the decision.

Nevertheless, the decision means the No. 35 Alpine A470 driven by Nelson Panciatici, Pierre Ragues and André Negrão is now classified as finishing third in the LMP2 class and fourth overall.

The overall winner of this year's Le Mans race remains the No. 2 919 Hybrid LMP1 driven by Earl Bamber, Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley. First in the LMP2 class and second overall remains the No. 38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07 of Ho-Pin Tung, Thomas Laurent and Oliver Jarvis, and first in the GTE Pro class and 17th overall remains the No. 97 Aston Martin Vantage GTE driven by Jonny Adam, Darren Turner and Daniel Serra.