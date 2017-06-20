Jaguar E-Pace priced at $39,595, reveal coming July 13

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar has taken the unusual step of announcing the price tag of a new vehicle before even showing it.

The vehicle is the E-Pace compact SUV which Jaguar has priced at $39,595, including a $995 destination charge.

It’s set to be revealed on July 13 and should reach showrooms in early 2018.

The E-Pace has hardly been a secret as prototypes have been running around for more than a year. Compared to the F-Pace, the E-Pace features a more chiseled look at the rear. And up front is a sharper look resembling the design of the F-Type sports car.

Teaser for Jaguar E-Pace debuting on July 13, 2017 Enlarge Photo

“The combination of sports car looks with Jaguar performance will ensure that the E-Pace stands out,” Jaguar Director of Design Ian Callum said in a statement.

The E-Pace slots in below the F-Pace which for 2018 saw its starting price move up to $43,060, including destination. Key competitors will be the Audi Q3, BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and a new XT4 from Cadillac.

Jaguar is holding back most of the details but we know the vehicle will come with all-wheel drive as standard and feature inline-4 engines only. Its platform is related to the LR-MS design featured in the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Note, the E-Pace isn’t the only new Jaguar SUV in the hopper. Shortly after its debut, we’ll be seeing the similar-sized I-Pace electric SUV. The I-Pace is already in production but deliveries in the United States aren’t due to start until the second half of 2018.