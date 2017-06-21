2018 Buick Enclave priced to start at $40,970





SUV shoppers looking for mainstream SUV with some luxury thrown in have a redesigned Buick Enclave to mull over. It comes this fall, as a 2018 model, and Buick has disclosed how much it will cost.

Up $980 over the previous model, the 2018 Enclave will start at $40,970, including destination. Each and every example of the three-row SUV will be powered by a 302-horsepower 3.6-liter V-6 engine paired to a 9-speed automatic. Note, the V-6 is actually GM's older unit; the newer LGX V-6 can be found in a multitude of other GM vehicles and offers up more power.

Beyond the base model, there are the Essence and Premium trims which Buick says makes up the majority of Enclave sales. It's also one reason Buick's upmarket Avenir sub-brand will be introduced on the Enclave—50 percent of Enclaves sold are purchased with transaction prices over $50,000.

2018 Buick Enclave Enlarge Photo

The Enclave Essence will start at $45,190 and Enclave Premium will arrive with a $48,990 price tag. Essence adds a few goodies such as leather seats, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a cabin air filter. Stepping into the Premium trim adds second-row captain's chairs, forward collision warnings, power folding third-row seats, active lane control, and cooled front seats. In other words, plenty of niceties under $50,000.

As mentioned, the 2018 Buick Enclave Avenir will cement itself as the ultimate expression of luxury from the tri-shield brand. Avenir includes high-quality materials, a dual-panel sunroof, digital driver display and 20-inch alloy wheels. Customers who check the Avenir option will be met with a $54,390 price tag; all-wheel drive is a $2,300 option for all models, save for the Essence trim, where it costs $2,000. Base models are front-wheel drive only.

Not only does the 2018 Buick Enclave chart new territory for the brand by introducing Avenir, it also continues pushing the brand forward. The original Enclave arrived as the brand's self-described design renaissance. The new Enclave looks poised for success with value and premium intentions.