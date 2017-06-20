Hennessey Venom F5, 2018 Lincoln Navigator, 2018 Volkswagen Jetta: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Hennessey has announced the new division Hennessey Special Vehicles which has been tasked with developing, building and marketing the new Venom F5 hypercar. Due out later this year, the car is the successor to Hennessey’s Venom GT and is expected to top out at close to 290 mph.

If the standard Navigator just isn’t big enough, Lincoln has an even bigger Navigator L available. The vehicle can be ordered in Lincoln’s upmarket Black Label trim which has its own extra-exclusive trim called Destination.

We’ve just spied Volkswagen’s next-generation Jetta. The car adopts the Volkswagen Group’s MQB platform and should be on sale late this year or early next.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Chiron-baiting Venom F5 to be first model from Hennessey Special Vehicles

Lincoln reveals 2018 Navigator L in Black Label 'Destination' trim

2018 Volkswagen Jetta spy shots

Ohio judge orders drunk drivers to install Lyft, Uber on their smartphones

2018 Kia Stonic revealed

Tesla driver killed in Autopilot crash ignored repeated warnings, NTSB says

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots

EPA warned Fiat Chrysler about diesel defeat devices in 2015

Video emerges showing Aston Martin Valkyrie interior

Demand for Hyundai Ioniq hybrid, electric models higher than expected, company says