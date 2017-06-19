Report: Volkswagen I.D. Buzz Microbus approved for production?





Volkswagen has teased the return of the iconic Microbus for years, but it seems the German automaker finally intends to make it a reality. A new report from Auto Express has Volkswagen chief Herbert Diess, on the record, confirming the most recent I.D. Buzz Concept for production.

"Emotional cars are very important for the brand. We are selling loads of Beetles still, particularly in US markets" he told the British outlet. "But we will also have the Microbus that we showed, which we have recently decided we will build."

As mentioned, we've seen several conceptual versions of a modern-day Microbus over the years, starting with the first Microbus Concept way back in 2001, then restarting with the Volkswagen Bulli in 2011. Since then, we've also had the Budd-e and, most recently, the I.D. Buzz.

Volkswagen brass hinted at a proper reintroduction of the Microbus during the 2017 Geneva auto show.

"We would like to bring this back, because it fits so well to what the brand stands for: it’s emotional, it has functionality, it makes your life easier," VW's design boss Oliver Stefani said.

Interestingly, Stefani also hinted a reborn Microbus could spawn a family of different variants eventually, just as the Microbus did decades ago.

“The T1 also had some family members, like the pick-up, the camper, the Samba," Stefani said, "so I think there are a lot of possibilities with this car.”

Volkswagen plans to usher in an electric offensive beginning in 2020 and each will likely wear the "I.D" badge used on their concepts.

We've seen the I.D. Crozz, the I.D. Buzz, and the original I.D. electric hatchback concept from 2016. Volkswagen is said to be considering additional electric models to come as well, likely a sedan and sporty coupe. By then, the brand likely hopes its diesel deceit will be long forgotten.