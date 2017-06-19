Richard Hammond's wife is over his risky adventures





Richard Hammond with the Rimac Concept_One prior to his crash on June 10, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Yes, ladies, Richard Hammond is off the market. He's been married for some time and has someone at home who truly cares about his well being. That someone, Mindy Hammond, is, quite frankly, over all of Richard's risky adventures.

She penned an exclusive story for Express detailing her feelings about the latest, horrendous wreck he was involved in during filming for "The Grand Tour." Hammond was behind the wheel of a Rimac Concept_One when the car lost control and broke loose during a hill climb event. He managed to crawl out of the car before it burst into flames. Frankly, he's lucky he limped away with just a fractured knee.

Crashed Rimac Concept_One driven by Richard Hammond - Image via ‘The Grand Tour’ Enlarge Photo

Mindy has seen her husband now escape death twice. Hammond was involved in another crash while filming for his former television show, BBC's "Top Gear." In 2006, while attempting to set a land-speed record, the jet-powered dragster he was piloting flipped into the grass off of the runway at 280 mph.

This time, Mindy Hammond scurried to the airport and boarded a flight to Switzerland to be with her husband before an operation was performed to repair Richard's fractured knee. A day after the operation, she says her husband was bruised, battered, but smiling in the hospital.

Crashed Rimac Concept_One driven by Richard Hammond - Image via ‘The Grand Tour’ Enlarge Photo

It sounds as if Mindy Hammond is ready to put her foot down on the adventures "the Hamster" tackles. We see it as entertainment, but there's no denying Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond have often put themselves in danger. In her editorial, she closes by saying, "Most of us are fortunate to escape looking death in the face. Richard has done it twice–and that’s two times too many."

We foresee a nice, long chat at the Hammond household in the near future.