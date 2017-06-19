The origin story of the McLaren F1

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Back in the late 1990s, the McLaren F1 arrived to set the world on fire. It blasted well past the 200-mph mark into unknown territory when it set a production car top-speed record. That figure, which has of course since been beaten, was an impossible 240.1 mph. You know that number well, but do you know how the car itself came to be?

This documentary was part of the "The Car's the Star" video series of 1999. It provides tremendous insight into the development of one of the world's greatest road cars. It includes interviews with Gordon Murray, Ron Dennis, and others who were involved in the process of bringing the F1 from an idea to the real-deal record breaker it became.

A three-passenger supercar boasting BMW power became the stuff of legend, and it all started with a handful of people sharing an idea while waiting for a flight. That idea was given carbon kevlar construction wrapped around a potent 6.1-liter V-12 engine, and the rest is history. Today, you get to view a documentary on the making of the car through the lens of history, as the F1 has held up as one of the greatest supercars of all time.

There are some pretty cool bits in here. The host compares the F1 to the other great supercars of the day, the Ferrari F40, Jaguar XJ220, and Porsche 959. You also get some info on what came with the car. For your million bucks, you got to pick your colors, and you also received a golf bag, a fitted luggage set, a watch, handbook, and a toolkit complete with a modem that connected directly to the factory (probably at a 14.4 baud rate).

When you're done with this video, you should also take a peek at the clay models that shaped the car's charge toward the record books.

