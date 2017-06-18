Witness a Porsche 911 Group B rally car with straight pipes rip around Monza

Jun 18, 2017

Oh, Group B rally racing. There will never be anything like it again.

Group B birthed some of the most wicked machines the automotive world at large has ever seen. Porsche was already a force to be reckoned with, but the 911 SC RS of the 1980s is something else entirely.

Based on the 911 RS, the SC RS employed a lighter, wide-body design and a heavy-duty suspension to handle the insane environments Group B rally racing was comprised of. And only 20 of them were ever built.

So, it makes us happy to see one of the 20 cars is still actually competing today. A video shows this particular 1984 911 SC RS competing at the 2016 Monza Rally Historic Show, and the driver knows what he's doing.

He or she isn't afraid to slide and accelerate through tight, nimble corners, and it shows just how well these cars perform. Not to mention, the sound of the 3.0-liter flat-6 engine is incredible and properly gives off a proper "brap" noise every time the accelerator is mashed. It's proof positive cars aren't always meant to be garage queens—this 911 was born to race, and race it shall do.

Be sure to stick around until the very end to hear some wonderful wide-open-throttle noises at a certain portion of the race track. Without further ado, your eargasm for the day awaits.

