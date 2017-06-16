Porsche may join Formula E in 2018





Formula E may be attracting yet another high-profile brand to its form of electric motorsport: Porsche. According to a new report from Autosport, Porsche is mulling over the possibility of joining Formula E in 2018.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume, board member Michael Steiner, and LMP1 racing chief Andreas Seidl met with Formula E boss Alejandro Agag at the Monaco ePrix last month. The appearance of those key figures from Porsche and its racing staff signal the brand is getting serious about running a vehicle in the all-electric motorsport. Additionally, Porsche staff met with Agag at the Berlin ePrix last week.

"We received an invitation [to Monaco] from Alejandro Agag to have a look and experience Formula E for the first time," Seidl told Autosport. "We just had an invitation to an interesting series, though maybe there are not enough technical freedoms yet."

Formula E has long used a two-car standard, meaning the driver switches cars halfway through a race. Porsche, reportedly, is not a fan of the setup. However, Formula E will switch to a traditional one-car standard next year. The motorsport will also change chassis suppliers as Spark Racing Technology has been tapped to replace Dallara.

Of course, much of this makes sense. Other manufacturers have seen the potential that Formula E offers to perfect electric and hybrid powertrains. Ferrari has also hinted at an entry into the motorsport. Porsche will launch its first all-electric car—the Mission-E—in 2020. Formula E could provide some helpful insight into the development of future electric Porsches.