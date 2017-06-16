2019 Cadillac CT6, 2018 Ford Expedition, 2017 Honda Civic Type R: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



First drive, Montreal, June 2017 Enlarge Photo

We spotted the 2019 Cadillac CT6; Ford announced powertrain upgrades for the 2018 F-150 and Expedition; and we slid behind the wheel of the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ford already announced the return of the Ranger mid-size pickup truck, but prototypes spotted testing on public roads suggest a Raptor version might be in the cards for the new truck.

The wait is now over as the new 2017 Honda Civic Type R has finally arrived and we drove it on a track to find out if it meets expectations. Spoiler: It's a firecracker.

Toyota's Kamui Kobayashi set a new Le Mans' lap record during qualifying while securing the pole position for this weekend's race.

The Cadillac CT6 arrived in 2016 but it appears the flagship sedan's already set to go under the knife for 2019 with prototypes being spotted on public roads. The facelift should bring some major visual tweaks including a new front bumper and grille along with new headlights.

Ford announced powertrain upgrades for the 2018 F-150 and Expedition. Changes include the addition of port injection to direct injection to most engines, a new base 3.3-liter V-6 for the F-150, a 400-hp turbo-6 for the Expedition, and expanded availability of the 10-speed automatic transmission.