Alcon has a powerful brake upgrade for the Ford F-150 Raptor

Jun 16, 2017
Follow Jeff

2017 Ford F-150 Raptor equipped with Alcon brake upgrade

Alcon likes big brake kits, and it cannot lie. That's why it's created such a kit for the Ford F-150 Raptor.

This is a big rig that manages to haul itself down from speed nicely, but there's always room for improvement. That's what the Alcon brake kit provides.

If you upgrade to this kit, you'll find a 10 percent reduction in disc temperature, a 33 percent reduction in pad work rate and a longer life, and up to 15 percent less pedal effort requirement. Those figures are all per Alcon, of course, but they seem to be in line with what a powerful brake upgrade kit provides.

Alcon has a brake upgrade kit for the Ford Raptor

Alcon has a brake upgrade kit for the Ford Raptor

Enlarge Photo

For around $3,300 (based on our Internet shopping), you'll get a set of front and rear brakes. This includes the rotors, pads, and calipers. The kit works with the stock brake lines. A set of six-piston calipers clamp on the front stoppers, while a four-piston caliper grabs on each of the rears.

This upgrade kit is available for the previous-generation Raptor, too. It can also be applied to the standard F-150 should you desire.

But we need to take a moment to talk about the Alcon Raptor itself. Is that not one badass rig? It's had some work done in all the right places, and it looks aggressive, angry, and awesome. That's exactly how a Raptor should look.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor equipped with Alcon brake upgrade
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Alcon has a powerful brake upgrade for the Ford F-150 Raptor Alcon has a powerful brake upgrade for the Ford F-150 Raptor
Hyundai N performance brand aims for America: will it be Veloster first? Hyundai N performance brand aims for America: will it be Veloster first?
Bidding on first 2017 Honda Civic Type R tops out at $200K Bidding on first 2017 Honda Civic Type R tops out at $200K
2019 BMW X4 M40i spy shots 2019 BMW X4 M40i spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.