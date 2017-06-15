Get ready for Le Mans with this 360-degree view lap in a Porsche 919 Hybrid

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teams are currently qualifying for the 2017 24 Hours of Le Mans which runs June 17-18.

You can get a sense of what it’s like to head out on the 8.5-mile Circuit de la Sarthe where the race is held thanks to this interactive video. (Note, the video doesn’t work in all browsers.)

The video provides a 360-degree view of a lap completed by Marc Lieb in one of the two Porsche 919 Hybrids competing in the premier LMP1 class. He gives a good explanation of all the happenings taking place in a single lap.

The Le Mans race is the third round of the 2017 World Endurance Championship. Porsche is out to defend titles both at Le Mans and for the overall championship. Last year, Toyota missed out on its first Le Mans win in the closing minutes due to car failure.

2017 Toyota TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car Enlarge Photo

The Japanese firm has a new and improved TS050 Hybrid to go up against Porsche in the LMP1 class, and right now it’s leading both the Drivers’ and Manufacturers’ championships in the WEC. Sadly, Audi is no longer there to put up a fight. The brand with the four rings pulled out of WEC at the end of last season to reduce costs as well as focus on Formula E.

The other class to watch out for is the GTE Pro class for production-based cars and professional drivers. This is the class that Ford’s GT, fielded by Ford-partner Chip Ganassi Racing, won in last year’s race.

Four GTs will be entered this year, just like in the previous year, though the cars were struggling during early testing. They will be going up against Aston Martin’s Vantage GTE, Chevrolet’s Corvette C7.R, Ferrari’s 488 GTE, and Porsche’s new 911 RSR.

Qualifying ends today after which teams have a break Friday before racing starts on Saturday at 3 p.m. local time.