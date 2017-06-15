Jaguar I-Pace, Jannarelly Design-1, Lexus CT 200h: Today’s Car News

Jun 15, 2017
Jannarelly Design 1 HT

Jannarelly Design 1 HT

Jaguar’s I-Pace is already in production. It’s due to go on sale in Europe later this year, beating rival electric SUVs from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Unfortunately, it’s not due in the United States until the second half of 2018.

Sports car startup Jannarelly just delivered the first example of its stunning Design-1. Right now the car is only available as a roadster but Jannarelly is prepping a flip-up roof option. And yes, the Design-1 is available for order in the U.S.

Lexus has just updated the CT 200h but the car is no longer available locally. It probably won’t be missed given its measly 134-horsepower rating.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Jaguar I-Pace already in production, though US arrival not until 2018

Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car

Lexus CT 200h updated, but discontinued in US

2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T first drive review: more power, more gears

Don Panoz’s Green4U unveils electric race car concept, hints at road-going version

Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car halfway across the US: what it takes

2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan costs $26,245 to start, on sale this summer

Uber looks to rebuild as its CEO takes leave of absence

How to drive Ford C-Max Hybrid for best gas mileage? Owner video explains

