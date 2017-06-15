Jaguar I-Pace, Jannarelly Design-1, Lexus CT 200h: Today’s Car News

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Jannarelly Design 1 HTEnlarge Photo
Jaguar’s I-Pace is already in production. It’s due to go on sale in Europe later this year, beating rival electric SUVs from Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Unfortunately, it’s not due in the United States until the second half of 2018.
Sports car startup Jannarelly just delivered the first example of its stunning Design-1. Right now the car is only available as a roadster but Jannarelly is prepping a flip-up roof option. And yes, the Design-1 is available for order in the U.S.
Lexus has just updated the CT 200h but the car is no longer available locally. It probably won’t be missed given its measly 134-horsepower rating.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Jaguar I-Pace already in production, though US arrival not until 2018
Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car
Lexus CT 200h updated, but discontinued in US
2018 Chevrolet Equinox 2.0T first drive review: more power, more gears
Don Panoz’s Green4U unveils electric race car concept, hints at road-going version
Driving a Chevy Bolt EV electric car halfway across the US: what it takes
2018 Peugeot 508 spy shots
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan costs $26,245 to start, on sale this summer
Uber looks to rebuild as its CEO takes leave of absence
How to drive Ford C-Max Hybrid for best gas mileage? Owner video explains
Email This Page