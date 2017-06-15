Jannarelly delivers first Design-1 sports car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



It was in late 2015 that we first learned of Dubai-based startup Jannarelly and its ambitious plan to bring to the world a lightweight sports car combining deliciously retro lines with modern mechanicals—and a reasonable price tag to boot.

On Wednesday, the company said it had delivered its first Design-1 sports car. The special launch edition model will be shown to the public on Friday at the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The event is fitting considering the Design-1 features lines inspired by the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa which was quite successful in the French classic back in the 1960s.

The owner selected a silver exterior with a red interior. The owner also selected the Design-1’s available windshield. Jannarelly is also developing a flip-up roof option that will be available to order soon.

Delivery of first Jannarelly Design-1 Enlarge Photo

Jannarelly was founded by French duo Anthony Jannarelly and Frederic Juillot. Jannarelly serves as head designer and has penned several cars for other firms including the $3.4 million W Motors Lykan Hypersport. Juillot, on the other hand, is an expert in composite materials.

The Design-1 features a bespoke tubular chassis made from steel and aluminum and a body that’s a mix of fiberglass and carbon fiber. Power comes from a mid-mounted 3.5-liter V-6 sourced from Nissan, and drive is to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual and limited-slip differential. At a time when cars are becoming commoditized and shifting toward a future where driving is no longer required, Jannarelly aims to prolong the raw, authentic driving experience for enthusiasts.

The first dealer of Jannarelly cars is Marcassus Sport in Toulouse, France. For the United States, Jannarelly has selected VanDouble Enterprises as its importer. The first examples will be special launch edition models like the one shown here. They will be priced from $84,000 and street legal in all states.